CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Canada kept borrowing costs unchanged at 1.25 percent. The loonie advanced against its major counterparts following the decision.



The loonie was trading at 84.27 against the yen, 1.5012 against the euro, 0.9750 against the aussie and 1.2925 against the greenback around 10:01 am ET.



