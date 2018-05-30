Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed: Magnetar Capital Partners LP (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CME Group Inc. (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: N/A (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: May 29, 2018 (f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - NEX Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common stock

ISIN: US12572Q1058 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 145,080 .04% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 21,887 .01% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 166,967 .05%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Ordinary shares Purchase 38 158.169 Ordinary shares Purchase 173 158.893 Ordinary shares Sale 45 158.352 Ordinary shares Sale 64 158.015 Ordinary shares Sale 203 157.781 Ordinary shares Sale 152 157.63 Ordinary shares Sale 69 157.668 Ordinary shares Sale 195 157.622 Ordinary shares Sale 64 157.58 Ordinary shares Sale 200 157.706 Ordinary shares Sale 67 157.93 Ordinary shares Sale 178 157.613 Ordinary shares Sale 62 157.646 Ordinary shares Sale 202 157.776 Ordinary shares Sale 53 157.813 Ordinary shares Sale 217 158.141 Ordinary shares Sale 47 157.792 Ordinary shares Sale 9 157.94 Ordinary shares Sale 65 158.372 Ordinary shares Sale 236 158.695 Ordinary shares Sale 46 158.748 Ordinary shares Sale 199 157.915 Ordinary shares Sale 389 158.674 Ordinary shares Sale 65 158.196 Ordinary shares Sale 204 158.156 Ordinary shares Sale 61 158.919 Ordinary shares Sale 134 159.018 Ordinary shares Sale 74 159.021 Ordinary shares Sale 154 158.851 Ordinary shares Sale 67 158.943 Ordinary shares Sale 192 159.119 Ordinary shares Sale 63 159.106 Ordinary shares Sale 196 158.788 Ordinary shares Sale 205 158.316 Ordinary shares Sale 60 158.592 Ordinary shares Sale 56 158.538 Ordinary shares Sale 102 157.921 Ordinary shares Sale 63 157.872 Ordinary shares Sale 182 157.729 Ordinary shares Sale 57 157.887 Ordinary shares Sale 225 158.632 Ordinary shares Sale 132 158.63 Ordinary shares Sale 15 157.886 Ordinary shares Sale 12 157.825

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary Shares Swap Increasing a long position 22 158.7700

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No

Date of disclosure: May 30, 2018 Contact name: Julianna Ethell Telephone number: 847-905-4688

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.