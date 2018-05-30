sprite-preloader
30.05.2018
30.05.2018 | 16:25
PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, May 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, 30 May 2018, we are pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were passed, including ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 and special resolutions 14 and 15:

(Res. 12) That the Company should continue in being as an investment company.
(Res. 13) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1: 100.00%0.00%5,717
Resolution 2:99.86%0.14%13,211
Resolution 3: 100.00%0.00%2,279
Resolution 4: 99.83%0.17%2,279
Resolution 5:96.41%3.59%2,245,651
Resolution 6: 96.04%3.96%2,289,520
Resolution 7:99.97%0.03%2,249,147
Resolution 8:95.99%4.01%2,268,623
Resolution 9:100.00%0.00%2,268,623
Resolution 10: 96.63%3.37%17,170
Resolution 11:99.98%0.02%4,674
Resolution 12:91.37%8.63%2,279
Resolution 13:99.97%0.03%4,605
Resolution 14:99.92%0.08%13,467
Resolution 14:99.95%0.05%3,075

Date:30 May 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire