



SINGAPORE, May 30, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Singapore based blockchain company Odyssey Protocol, a leading provider in the decentralized sharing economy and P2P global transaction space, has announced its successful listing on two major cryptocurrency exchanges, Upbit (Korea) and Bittrex (USA). This long anticipated dual-listing comes after a rigorous selection process from the exchanges, which have strict criteria and requirements in making their cuts.Having successfully listed on the global exchanges, Odyssey (OCN) continues to show extreme promise and notoriety within the ever-developing industry landscape. $OCN continues to climb with one of the highest trading volumes, at USD 44 million and increasing by the day.Odyssey has shaken up the Cryptocurrency market by announcing further details of its long anticipated $OCN chain development. Jack Chen, Technical Lead with Odyssey Protocol stated in response to the need for cross chain interoperability: "Every blockchain is like creating a unique and isolated world. In order to create better synergy in the whole industry, we can not rely on only one particular blockchain."From this vision, Odyssey continues to drive forward with its mission of a decentralized sharing economy and the development of $OCN chain. "The focus of OCN chain is in the direction of cross-chain interoperability and to enable businesses especially small to medium size businesses to develop, promote and manage their business effortlessly," says Jack Chen.The development of $OCN chain will power Odyssey's revolutionary payment platform OCPay, "So eventually OCPay will be able to support different business platforms on different blockchains, so you can ride a bike, make travel bookings, reserve hotels etc." The public will soon have the first glance at OCpay with the upcoming $OCP airdrop scheduled to take place from 31st August onwards."With new companies in Blockchain being developed every day, it's important to have the foresight to develop technologies that will not only fundamentally change the way consumers interact with merchants, but do so in a way that isn't a walled garden," stated Sophie Guan, Project Lead with Odyssey Protocol. "And, Odyssey is doing just that - full interoperability and cross chain capabilities."With the recent announcements of $OCN being listed on leading exchanges Upbit and Bittrex, it further showcases growing consumer demand for the Odyssey Ecosystem. Odyssey, through the technical progress of the $OCN chain development, upcoming launch of OCPay in June and the ecosystem token $OCP, isn't just leaving a mark, it is creating a legacy.Odyssey (OCN) is initiated by Odyssey Protocol Foundation, registered in Singapore. Odyssey's mission is to build the next-generation decentralized sharing economy & peer to peer ecosystem. Odyssey aims to reduce overall operating cost, increase marketplace efficiency and boost ROI for product & service providers in the Global sharing economy & peer to peer ecosystem.To learn more visit the Website: http://www.ocoins.cc/home/index.phpRead the White Paper: http://www.ocoins.cc/home/index.phpwhitepaperChat with us on Telegram: https://t.me/OdysseyOfficialConnect on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OdysseyOCNMeet the Team: http://www.ocoins.cc/home/index.phptech-teamSee our Github: https://github.com/OdysseyProtocolFor Press & Media Information, please contact:James Lawrence, Director North American Community Management, lawrence@ocoins.cc.Source: Odyssey