WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 24 May 2018 regarding Hexagon Composites' share buy-back program.

Hexagon Composites ASA has on 30 May 2018 bought 37,100 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 22.11 per share. After the transaction Hexagon Composites ASA holds 1,342,575 shares in the Company.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

