AGC Biologics to Participate in Boston's BIO International Convention

BOTHELL, Washington, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the company will participate in the upcoming BIO International Convention in Boston, Mass. on June 4-7, 2018.

Newly rebranded in January 2018, AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. This will be the first BIO International Convention attended by AGC Biologics as a single, global CDMO with more than 55 years of combined industry experience. With an expanding network of cGMP facilities across the globe, and demonstrated proficiency with innovative technologies and solutions, the growing company has actively exhibited a proven commitment to meet the demands of the dynamic, fast-growing market.

AGC Biologics' President and Chief Executive Officer, Gustavo Mahler, Ph.D., will deliver a talk at the BioProcess International Theater on Wednesday, June 6 at 2:00 pm. The presentation will be included in the track: Emerging Techniques, Technologies, and Strategies: Outsourcing/ Continuous Processing/Single-Use/Assays, and will focus on Emerging Technologies & Strategies to Accelerate Process Development and Time to Market.

AGC Biologics will exhibit and host meetings at Booth #663 in the BioProcess Zone.

"This year's BIO International Convention is a meaningful venue to exhibit and participate under our new name, AGC Biologics," said Bob Broeze, Chief Business Officer at AGC Biologics. "We look forward to meeting with our wide range of clients and industry colleagues, as well as fostering new connections and relationships, and further establishing AGC Biologics as an industry-leading CDMO with a significant and growing presence in the global marketplace."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com

