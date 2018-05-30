42Gears Launches AstroContacts - Shared Contact Management Tool for Teams

BANGALORE, India, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As more companies embrace the convenience of working with a mobile workforce, accessing and sharing work contact details is often cumbersome and inefficient. 42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) provider, has launched AstroContacts, an enterprise shared contact management tool enabling seamless communication amongst on-the-go teams.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )



AstroContacts allows employees to quickly retrieve and reach out to work contact details with just tap on their smartphones. This solution requires zero backend management, offers full control of the contact data, and access rights.

Onkar Singh, CEO, 42Gears, says, "Efficient communication among employees defines how successful they are as a team. Our customers have on-the-go teams and it is important for the employees to quickly find and connect with their co-workers. For using AstroContacts, no training is required. If employees know how to operate the phone book on their smartphone, they already know how to use AstroContacts. As for the business, the enterprise grade design, enables IT to fully control what contacts each employee can access and apply other advanced policies too."

AstroContacts is integrating with existing communication tools and platforms such as Skype and WhatsApp. It will also feature a common dashboard to view alerts and event reminders. AstroContacts is available for download on both App Store and Google Play Store.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management provider, offering SaaS and On-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints. This includes tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux platforms. These solutions are used in verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 7000+ customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com