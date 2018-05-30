Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is the upcoming cannabis convention, CannaCon, taking place this weekend in Detroit. The gathering will see between 3,000 and 5,000 attendees come together to talk show about the cannabis business. (Source: "Marijuana entrepreneurs headed to Detroit for CannaCon," Detroit Free Press, May 30, 2018.)The convention is yet another example of the U.S.' growing acceptance of the drug, with Detroit being a particularly timely choice to host the convention, as Michigan is readying itself for medical.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...