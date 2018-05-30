

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Tesla Model S sedan that was in 'autopilot' mode crashed into a parked police patrol vehicle in southern California on Tuesday, according to police.



The police SUV was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The Tesla driver sustained minor injuries, but declined transport to a hospital.



The crash occurred along Laguna Canyon Road on Tuesday morning, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department. The officer was not in the police cruiser at the time of the crash.



Photos of the crash scene that were posted by Police Sergeant Jim Cota on Twitter showed extensive damage to the front end of the Tesla, while the police SUV had damage to the rear side.



In response to the accident, Tesla said in a statement, 'Tesla has always been clear that autopilot doesn't make the car impervious to all accidents, and before a driver can use Autopilot, they must accept a dialogue box which states that 'Autopilot is designed for use on highways that have a center divider and clear markings.'



Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot has come under federal scrutiny following recent crashes involving its vehicles. The electric car maker has said that drivers must not rely entirely on the autopilot function.



Earlier in May, U.S. safety investigators opened the third active investigation of a Tesla vehicle that crashed while the Autopilot was said to be in use.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA said it will investigate the crash that occurred in South Jordan, Utah, where a Model S sedan traveling at about 60 miles an hour rammed into the back of a fire department truck that had stopped at a red light.



