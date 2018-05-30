Technavio market research analysts forecast the global cloud migration services market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 23% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006004/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cloud migration services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of container-as-a-service solutions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The modern cloud computing and virtualization systems are highly distributed by the invention of a better and lightweight distributed application packaging toolkit over the cloud environment, called the container technology. Cloud containers feature the management of applications with migration, replication, relocation, upgrading, and the easy plug-and-play ability in real time.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing adoption of cloud computing as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global cloud migration services market:

Increasing adoption of cloud computing

The emergence of cost-effective IT solutions such as cloud computing has helped in reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for businesses. Previously, the adoption rate of on-premises software solutions to manage operational activities was low due to their limited IT budgets. Gradually, the top executives of organizations have started investing in advanced IT solutions such as analytics, IoT, enterprise systems, and other IT solutions through cloud computing deployment model.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forIT professional services, "Affordability and convenience are the major reasons for the adoption of advanced IT solutions among organizations through the cloud computing platform. The leading vendors in the market are currently targeting the cloud computing segment because of the enormous opportunities available in the cloud computing market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cloud migration services market segmentation

This market research report segments the global cloud migration services market by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas led the global cloud migration services market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 44%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The APAC region is expected to post the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006004/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com