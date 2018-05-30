Electronic procurement software provider EU Supply reported a 28% improvement in unaudited revenues for the first four months of its year on Wednesday, as investors gathered for the company's annual general meeting, in line with the board's own expectations. The AIM-traded firm had said its focus for 2018 was to continue to grow revenue and to secure increasing European market share with a profitable future. "As of 31 December 2017, 66% of revenues were of a recurring or repeated nature which, ...

