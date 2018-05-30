Landore Resources updated the market on its progress with drilling at the BAM Gold Deposit on its Junior Lake Property, Ontario on Wednesday, having drilled every 100 metres from 1200E to 1900E in the 900 metre gap between the BAM East Gold Deposit and the original BAM Deposit. The AIM-traded firm said teh drilling had intersected widespread gold mineralisation within a similar lithological package to the two deposits with multiple instances of visible gold (VG). It explained that results to ...

