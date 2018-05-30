Specialist investment company NextEnergy Solar Fund has invested £9.3m in two operating solar plants with a total combined peak capacity of 7.2 megawatts. Both of NextEnergy's new UK solar power plants, located in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, with integrated electricity storage capabilities, have a battery energy storage system, comprised of a lithium-ion battery pack integrated with switchgear and transformers, capable of providing frequency response and grid balancing services. The ...

