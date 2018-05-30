Narrowband radio mesh networks specialist CyanConnode announced the receipt of a purchase order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for a 5,000 unit smart metering deployment for a new customer in India on Wednesday. The AIM-traded company said the significance of the purchase order from L&T, for its 'Advanced Metering Infrastructure' (AMI) solution, was that it was the first phase of a 20,000 unit project for a new customer. L&T required the first 4,000 units within the next month. CyanConnode said it ...

