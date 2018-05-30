Derriston Capital has reached agreement on the terms of a transaction to acquire S4 Capital, a newly incorporated company that recently completed a £51m equity fundraising, it announced on Wednesday. The London-listed firm said the transaction with S4 Capital would constitute a reverse takeover under the Listing Rule, and as a result it had requested a suspension of listing of its shares. It said it was proposing the conditional acquisition of S4 Capital, whose £51m equity fundraise consisted ...

