Currently the ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock is set in a clear downwards trend. In May the stock lost more than 13 %. The stock might be falling even further down to the next support line. This already notes at ca. 24.50 Euro. If the stock should not be able to make a turnaround at this point, there will be most certainly many stop loss orders triggered and make the stock fall down even further.

The most analysts are positive, however. Eleven experts recommend to buy the stock, six are neutral ... (Gideon Tanner)

