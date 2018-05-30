

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Chamber of Commerce and lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration's decision to move forward with imposition of a hefty 25 per cent import duty on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, arguing that it will have an adverse impact on American consumers.



The U.S. Trade Representative last month had decided to impose 25 percent tariff on 1300 products imported from China, including those related to the 'Made in China 2025' program, to prevent U. S. intellectual property theft and forced transfers of technology.



China hit back by saying that it plans to impose the same tariff on 106 U.S. products worth $50 billion, including aircraft, cars, chemicals, and soybeans.



But after high-level bilateral trade talks, both sides agreed to put on hold the proposed tariff hike on each other's imports, pledging not to engage in a trade war.



However, on Tuesday, the White House made it clear that the final list of targeted Chinese items would be announced by June 15, and the revised tariffs would be imposed on their import to America shortly thereafter.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said that the Government's decision is in fact a tax on American consumers, and will undermine the competitiveness of American companies, 'just as the administration's steel tariffs have dramatically raised prices on steel in the United States.'



Its President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue had recently reiterated the trade body's position for opening China's markets through systemic reforms rather than imposing tariffs.



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made a scathing attack of President Donald Trump on the issue, saying that his 'continued chaotic trade brinkmanship threatens to invite retaliation that harms American workers and farmers and the American economy.'



'Last week, the President revealed the utter hollowness of his promises by pledging the American government resources to a Chinese company that has violated US sanctions by selling technology to North Korea and Iran, and that is a known cyber security risk to the United States,' the Congresswoman alleged, referring to Trump repealing a US export ban against Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE.



It came shortly after Ivanka Trump's business was granted approval from the Chinese government for multiple trademark applications, raising potential ethics issues over the Trump family's business connections to China.



The hiked tariffs aren't effective, according to Erik Paulsen, Chairman of Congress Joint Economic Committee. 'They'll harm US jobs and consumers'. He also warned that tariffs on medical devices and consumer electronics threaten the United States' economic growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX