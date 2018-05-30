IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market Worth 2,030.1 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report "IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market by Solution (Security, Monitoring, Customer Experience Management), Service, End-User (Banking, Insurance, and Investment and Wealth Management), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 249.4 Million in 2018 to USD 2,030.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 64 market data tables and 52 figures spread through 144 pages and an in-depth TOC on "IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market"

Major driving forces of the IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market are convergence of operational and information technology and increasing use of IoT devices in product, application, and premises monitoring for connected banking.

The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing component in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market during the forecast period

The services segment comprises professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further categorized into integration and deployment, business consulting, and support and maintenance. Support and maintenance services deliver application & maintenance services and IT solutions, which further offer secured high-performance platforms for transforming critical applications and fulfilling changing business needs. Once the IoT devices are deployed in organizations, it is very important that these devices are well integrated with the existing enterprise systems. Support and maintenance service providers deliver round-the-clock support services to resolve issues.

The insurance segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market during the forecast period

IoT helps the insurance companies in more effectively determining insurance prices and providing services that keep people and their assets safe. IoT devices, such as smart devices and phones, can use accelerometers, gyroscopes, GPS, and sensors to provide data on consumers. This usage pattern can be further used by insurance companies to provide UBI solutions. For instance, with the emergence of telematics, cars are now able to transmit drivers' behavior data back to the car insurance companies, so that they can assess drivers' risks and premiums accordingly.

APAC is expected to have the largest market share in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market during the forecast period

APAC is one of the largest contributors to the IoT in Banking and Financial services. The increasing adoption of IoT solutions to cater to the growing demand for business services in the Banking and Financial services vertical and technological advancements are the major factors driving the APAC market growth. Major APAC countries, such as Singapore, Japan, and India are working to adopt the IoT technology. The Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) and the Information Technology Standards Committee (ITSC) have started an initiative called SPRING Singapore, which encourages industry participants to make new developments and investments in the IoT sector. As per a TCS report, 55% of APAC organizations, including financial institutions, have adopted the IoT-enabled agile business model. Moreover, the report states that APAC companies are more likely to use IoT technology solutions to automatically resupply their end-customers with connected solutions, for which 26% of organizations have already made changes to their business model.

Major vendors in the APAC IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market include Infosys (India), Allerin Technologies (India), Tibbo Systems (China), SunTec (India), Ranosys Technologies (Singapore), Paragyte Technologies (India), and Colan Infotech (India).

