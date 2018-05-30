Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank has released its interim accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for the 3 months of 2018 under RAS 30-May-2018 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. May 30, 2018 - Sberbank has released its interim accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for the 3 months of 2018 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3081-U of 25 October 2013). The full document can be found via the link http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentatio ns/ras [1] Attachment Document title: Sberbank 3m2018 under RAS Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BIOPEVMKUB [2] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5599 EQS News ID: 691101 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4d4a0bb1cf2b5f5a9d80b45398b590b7&application_id=691101&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f28f4ae57313c491a50b781bf8b0c7a3&application_id=691101&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

