After closing its first 70 MW tender in early May, and launching the pre-qualification process for a new 500 MW PV tender a week later, the Tunisian government has announced it is tendering a second 70 MW series for solar projects up to 10 MW in size.The Tunisian Ministry of Mines and Energy has issued a second tender for the deployment of 70 MW of PV capacity, consisting of half a dozen 10 MW plants and ten 1 MW solar parks. Large-scale solar projects selected through the tender will sell electricity to Tunisia's state-owned utility, Société Tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz (STEG) under ...

