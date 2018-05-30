The "UK Legal Reports Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK legal market is in a period of transformation and this subscription-based research and information service enables you to keep up-to-date and understand these changes and trends. The subscription includes the flagship annual research report on the UK legal market (now in its 5th edition) plus 4 market briefings on the core practice areas, and a special report each year on a topical issue. Plus, the monthly UK Legal Market Trends is the only source bringing together surveys, statistics, and research results on the UK legal sector.
The UK Legal Reports Subscription covers a wide range of legal sectors and topics, with a firm focus on the United Kingdom. With in-depth analysis of many of the most important topics affecting the UK legal industry today, this subscription guarantees you up to date information at a great price. With new reports published throughout the year, purchasing a subscription ensures that you never miss out on the latest research and analysis on the UK legal sector.
Subscribers to the Legal Reports Subscription will receive:
- UK Legal Services Market Report
- UK Business Legal Services Market Report
- UK Clinical Negligence Market Report
- UK Conveyancing Market Report
- UK Family Law Market Report
- UK Medico-Legal Insurance Services Market Report
- UK Personal Injury Market Report
- UK Wills Probate Market Report
Also included in the subscription is the monthly UK Legal Market Trends, which is an update on new surveys, statistics and research reports plus M&A and ABS updates relating to the UK legal services market.
All market briefings include the following information:
- Introduction Summary
- Market Size and Trends
- Key Players
- Market Trends
- Associations
- Recent Developments
