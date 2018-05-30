

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new mortality study claims that the actual death toll of the devastating Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year was far more than the official death toll of 64.



A study by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other institutions estimates that at least 4,645 deaths can be linked to the hurricane and its immediate aftermath.



In September 2017, Hurricane Maria had caused massive infrastructural damage to Dominica and Puerto Rico, with the heavy winds and rain causing a complete black-out.



It was the most devastating storm to hit the region in a century, but its effect on mortality remains contentious.



Reacting to the Harvard study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said it is 'shocking and profoundly disturbing.



She called for support to efforts led by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez to investigate the alarming discrepancy between this report and the official death toll.



She pointed out that 'eight months after the Trump Administration's stunningly weak response, far too many of our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico lack power, adequate shelter and other basic necessities'.



The report, based on household-based survey, suggests that the number of excess deaths related to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is more than 70 times the official estimate.



One third of the deaths were attributed to delayed or interrupted health care.



Thousands of persons were displaced from their homes, seeking shelter elsewhere in Puerto Rico or on the mainland United States.



Maria caused an estimated $90 billion in damages, making it the third costliest tropical cyclone in the United States since 1900, according to the study.



