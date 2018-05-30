Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - As a proud media sponsor, InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to the latest TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on May 31st, 2018 at the Calgary Petroleum Club at 319 5th Avenue SW, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The public companies include the following:

Amerigo Resources (TSX: ARG) (www.amerigoresources.com)

BacTech Environmental (CSE: BAC) (www.bactechgreen.com)

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (www.brixtonmetals.com)

Clean Seed Capital (TSXV: CSX) (www.cleanseedcapital.com)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (http://www.constantinemetals.com)

Kane Biotech (TSXV: KNE) (www.kanebiotech.com)

Stratabound Minerals (TSXV: SB) (www.stratabound.ca)

Taiga Gold Corp (CSE: TGC) (www.taigagold.com)

There are also several companies at the pre-listing stage.

For more information on these companies, or to register for this free event, please visit www.takestockalberta.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution to retail, institutional and accredited investors, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com