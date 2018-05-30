Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Alliance CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA 2018-05-30 / 17:35 *CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA.* *Houston, USA*, 30 May 2018 - CEVA Global Logistics, LLC (CEVA) and IMS Worldwide, Inc. (IMSW) have announced that they have entered into a Strategic Alliance to offer the benefits of Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) services to customers in the USA. The partnership's focus is the development of a sophisticated Zone Managed Services offering that is rooted in compliance, efficiency and experience. Based on an in-depth analysis of the customers' supply chains, CEVA and IMSW can offer to integrate certain activities into FTZ environments and therefore achieve improved efficiency and substantial savings in terms of duties or import fee reductions as well as cash flow improvements through reductions in working capital. The combined collaborative alliance with CEVA and IMSW, a leader in the FTZ consulting and operations in the US, allows CEVA to enhance, grow and expand their current FTZ offerings to all of their Ocean and Air gateways in North America as well as utilize their extensive Contract Logistics expertise and footprint to offer further benefits to their customers within the FTZ. Jerome Lorrain, CEVA's Chief Operating Officer for Global Freight Management, announcing the alliance said: "Our continuing effort to streamline our customers' supply chains, squeezing every bit of costs out of the logistics process, is greatly aided by this alliance with IMSW, which is considered one of the top FTZ experts in the country. We have worked with them for over 12 years now, and a stronger, more integrated approach is going to be a great addition to our import and contract logistics operations." Trey Boring, Senior Vice President of IMSW, and past Chairman of the NAFTZ Association, which represents the FTZ industry commented: "We are excited about this Alliance as IMSW has been looking for the right partner to grow our current Managed Services business, and CEVA has great reach into Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America. Together we feel this combination is second to none in the industry." In addition to offering FTZ services, CEVA's Strategic partnership with IMSW allows this Alliance to offer cutting edge e-commerce solutions and further expand the footprint in air cargo forwarding. # # # Note to the editors: The FTZ program started in the US in 1934 and is in use across all states, particularly at large gateway points such as Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, El Paso and New Jersey, etc. An FTZ allows federal taxes and fees to be lowered, eliminated or even exempted from payment. *For more information, please contact:* *Investors:* Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 *Media:* David Urbach SVP Corporate Development david.urbach@cevalogistics.com +41 799 333 083 or Pilot Marketing Cathy Howe ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk London, UK +44 20 8941 5381 *IMSW Media USA:* Kelly Halvorsen, Senior Project Manager and PR Specialist kelly.halvorsen@imsw.com 281-554-9099 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1]. *IMS Worldwide - Finding Solutions in your Supply Chain* IMSW has been involved in creative solutions which provide real value propositions to shippers, ports, railroads and industrial real estate clients for over 40 years. Specializing in Foreign-Trade Zone management and operations, IMSW has created Zones for over 350 customers; including public agencies (Port of Los Angeles, Houston, Ft. Lauderdale and others) and Fortune 500 importers, exporters and shippers. IMSW's expertise in supply chain solutions continue to save our customers millions of dollars in establishing new routes and new streamlined services to extract dollars out of already efficient supply chains. IMSW is considered the Best Practices FTZ consulting service provider in North America.

