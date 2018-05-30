

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets showed signs of stabilization Wednesday, ending the session with mixed results. The markets suffered a sharp sell-off on Tuesday due to concerns over the political situations in both Italy and Spain. The turmoil in both countries sparked worries about the future of the European Union.



Italian equities rebounded Wednesday on reports that the major parties in Italy are calling for President Sergio Mattarella to dissolve parliament immediately and conduct fresh elections as early as July.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.03 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.35 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.00 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.93 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.20 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.75 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.68 percent.



In Frankfurt, biotech firm Evotec dipped 0.20 percent after an update that it will receive a $6 million payment from Celgene following Celgene's decision to expand the collaboration to include additional cell lines.



Bayer advanced 3.76 percent after its proposed takeover of Monsanto was approved by the U.S. Justice Department.



In Paris, Vivendi sank 3.64 percent after its pay-television channel lost its three-decade hold on the broadcasting rights to French soccer.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland Group fell 1.39 percent after Ewen Stevenson resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to take up an opportunity elsewhere.



Fresnillo rose 0.15 percent after the producer of silver and gold backed its guidance for the full year.



Eurozone economic sentiment weakened to a 9-month low in May, survey results from European Commission revealed Wednesday. The economic confidence index dropped to 112.5 in May from 112.7 in April. This was the lowest reading since August 2017 but above the expected score of 112.0.



Germany's retail sales expanded for the first time in five months in April, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.



In real terms, retail sales grew 2.3 percent in April from March, when trade decreased by revised 0.4 percent. This was the biggest growth since October 2016. Economists had forecast a moderate increase of 0.5 percent.



Germany's consumer prices climbed at the fastest pace in more than a year in May largely on higher liquid fuel costs, flash data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.6 percent increase in April and the expected growth of 1.9 percent. The last time the inflation rate reached this level was in February 2017.



Germany's unemployment rate decreased in April, figures from Destatis revealed Wednesday. The jobless rate dropped to adjusted 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March. In the same period of last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate declined to a record low in May, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Wednesday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in May, the lowest since German reunification in 1990. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 5.3 percent.



Germany's import prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in April, after falling in the previous two months, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Import prices climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in March. That was slower than the expected rise of 0.8 percent.



Data also showed that export prices increased 0.7 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in April.



France's economy expanded at a slower than initially estimated pace in the first quarter, second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion registered a quarter. The sequential growth rate was revised down from 0.3 percent.



France's consumer spending declined unexpectedly in April, after rising in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday. Consumer spending dropped 1.5 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in March. Economists had expected the same 0.2 percent increase for the month.



UK shop prices continued to fall in May, the British Retail Consortium reportedly said Wednesday. The BRC-Nielsen shop price index declined 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, the biggest fall since January 2017.



Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment increased by slightly less than expected in the month of May.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in May after rising by a downwardly revised 163,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 190,000 jobs compared to the jump of 204,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



