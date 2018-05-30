International software company Oxford Metrics issued its interim results for the six months ended 31 March on Wednesday, reporting a 10.9% improvement in headline group revenue to £14.3m. The AIM-traded firm said its adjusted profit before tax fell slightly to £1.5m from £1.6m year-on-year, though it claimed that was in line with its own expectations. Group cash stood at £9.2m, down from £11.1m, following the purchase of IMeasureU and dividend payments, balanced by continued strong cash ...

