Publishing business Time Out Group has entered into a management agreement with real estate company Ivanhoé Cambridge to open a new Time Out Market in Montréal, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said that would allow further global expansion of Time Out Market with no capital expenditure to the group. Under its first management agreement, Time Out Market's partner Ivanhoé Cambridge would invest to provide a complete environment for Time Out Market to operate. The group said it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...