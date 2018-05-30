Wall Street trading got off to a positive start on Wednesday, as stocks looked set to rebound following concerns surrounding political instability in Italy which had pushed markets into the red a day earlier. At 1510 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were both up 0.57% to 24,499.87 and 7,438.85, respectively, while the S&P 500 had picked up 0.63% to 2,706.86. Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index, said: "Although Italy's domestic political strife is still taking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...