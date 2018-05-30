INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation") (NYSE: LYV) between February 23, 2017 and March 30, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/live-nation-class-action?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to abide by the terms of the Consent Decree; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent a violation of the Consent Decree; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and statements about Live Nation's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 1, 2018, The New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether certain of Live Nation business practices are in violation of a consent decree negotiated in connection with the approval of Live Nation's 2010 merger with Ticketmaster.

If you suffered a loss in Live Nation you have until June 18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

