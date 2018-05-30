INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 5, 2018 - ERIC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson") (NASDAQ: ERIC) between April 8, 2013 and July 17, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ericsson prematurely recognized revenues and improperly delayed the recognition of costs related to services contracts; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Ericsson materially overstated its revenues, margins, and profits during the Class Period. On July 18, 2017, Ericsson reported disappointing results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and announced that it had identified 42 contracts to be transformed, exited or renegotiated. On this news, shares of Ericsson fell from a close of $7.28 per share on July 17, 2017, to a close of $6.07 per share on July 18, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Ericsson you have until June 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

