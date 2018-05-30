INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Longfin Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 - LFIN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Longfin Corp. ("Longfin") (NASDAQ: LFIN) between December 13, 2017 and April 2, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/longfin-corp?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Longfin had material weaknesses in its operations and internal controls that hindered the Company's profitability; (ii) Longfin did not meet the requirements for inclusion in Russell indices; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Longfin you have until June 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

