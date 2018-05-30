SAP's stock performed great during the last few weeks. After the upwards trend however, the price slightly adjusted. On Tuesday, the paper fell by 1.36 %. The mid- to long-term tendency points upwards anyways. There is no trend turnaround ahead.

On weekly as well as on daily basis the price is quoting above the two averages (100,200). The price has not increased significantly, but the entire market is not developing delightful either.

On daily basis the last buy signal in the ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...