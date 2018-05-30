Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that the SEC Investor Advisory Committee (IAC) will hold its first-ever meeting outside Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. in Atlanta.

In another first, all five SEC Commissioners are planning to hold an "Investing in America" Town Hall in Atlanta on June 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with, and hear from, Main Street investors. For details, please see the event's webpage. Both the Town Hall and Investor Advisory Committee meeting will take place at Georgia State University College of Law, 85 Park Place NE, in Atlanta.

The June 14 IAC meeting will include two panel discussions with outside speakers: "Discussion of the Commission's Proposed Regulation Best Interest and Proposed Restriction on the Use of Certain Names or Titles," and "Discussion Regarding the Commission's Proposed Form CRS Relationship Summary, including Effective Disclosure and Design." In addition, the committee will discuss disclosure enhancements for municipal and corporate bonds and may discuss a possible recommendation on that topic. For the full agenda, please see the IAC's webpage.

The committee welcomes three new members: Paul Mahoney, David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law; Lydia Mashburn, Managing Director, Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives, Cato Institute; and J.W. Verret, Associate Professor of Law (with tenure), Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University and Senior Scholar, Mercatus Center.

Members of the IAC represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of IAC members, see the committee's webpage. The June 14 IAC meeting will be open to the public and webcast live, and it will be archived on the IAC's website for later viewing.

The IAC was established under Section 911 of the Dodd-Frank Act to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Dodd-Frank Act authorizes the committee to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.