

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - More than 3,000 conductors and engineers of Canadian Pacific Rail went on strike on late Tuesday night.



The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said its workers walked out at 10 p.m. as negotiations continued with the company with the assistance of federal mediators.



The announcement came minutes after CP Rail said a tentative deal had been reached with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 360 signaling workers who had also called for strike on Tuesday evening.



The Teamsters said it had made 'best efforts to reach a negotiated settlement' and are still 'willing to remain at the bargaining table during the strike.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX