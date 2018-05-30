London stocks snapped back on Wednesday, taking their cue from a slight rebound in European markets - Italy in particular - helped by gains in shares of the largest oil explorers. The FTSE 100 gained 0.75% to 7,689.57, while the pound was up 0.29% against the dollar at 1.32862 and down 0.7% versus the euro to 1.1399. Helping to steady investor sentiment were local media reports out of Italy suggesting that talks were ongoing among a wide range of political parties to craft a coalition government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...