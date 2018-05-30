UK grocers were boosted by the royal wedding, the FA Cup Final and the warm weather in the 12 weeks to May 20, a new report from Kantar revealed on Wednesday. Asda and Morrisons take third and fourth place with Sainsbury's coming in last on the back of the slowest sales growth and continued market share loss. Nevertheless, it was Tesco that took the top spot after growing sales 2.2% to £7.5bn. German retailers Aldi and Lidl also grew in terms of their market share and sales. For the 12 weeks, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...