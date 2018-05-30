

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hinting that Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June, the central bank said Wednesday that U.S. economic activity expanded moderately in late April and early May with few shifts in the pattern of growth.



This was the chief assessment of the Fed's Beige Book, an collection of anecdotal readings on the economy published eight times a year.



The Fed said 'Manufacturing shifted into higher gear' with most districts reporting a pickup in industrial activity and a third of the Districts classifying activity as 'strong.'



In a prelude to Friday's May jobs report, labor market conditions remained tight across the country, and contacts continued to report difficulty filling positions across skill levels.



On inflation, prices rose moderately in most Districts, while the remainder reported slight or modest increases. There were several reports of rising materials costs. Some Districts also noted that their retail contacts were more able to pass along price increases to their customers than in the recent past.



