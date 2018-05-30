

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Reports has reversed and given luxury electric car maker Tesla's Model 3 'Recommended Buy' rating.



Consumer Reports now recommends the Tesla Model 3, after its testers found that a recent over-the-air update improved the car's braking distance by almost 20 feet.



An earlier Consumer Reports had recommended consumers against buying the Model 3 in a review published May 23, largely due to issues with braking controls. According to the previous test, Model 3's stopping distance of 152 feet from 60 mph was far worse than any contemporary car it had tested.



Last week, after CR's road test was published, Tesla CEO Elon Musk vowed that the automaker would get a fix out within days.



In an email, Musk said his engineering team was validating changes to the braking system this week and 'assuming that goes well, plan to deploy via OTA to Model 3 fleet this weekend,' referring to the automaker's ability to deploy software updates to its vehicles over the air.



Consumer Reports said Tesla's ability to fix a car's basic functionality through OTA had been unheard of.



'I've been at CR for 19 years and tested more than 1,000 cars,' says Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, 'and I've never seen a car that could improve its track performance with an over-the-air update.'



The improved braking raised the car's score high enough for it to receive the coveted recommendation. However, Consumer Reports still has concerns over wind noise, a stiff ride, and the touch-screen controls that could distract a driver.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX