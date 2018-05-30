

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged Wednesday after a report suggesting OPEC will keep its supply quota plan at least through year's end.



Denying reports to the contrary, Saudi officials told Reuters the cartel is 'satisfied' with the deal to curb supplies through December.



Turning on the spigot would be done in 'gradual and deliberate fashion,' the report said, quoting sources.



Also, the dollar weakened against the euro after strong recent gains. This helped crude oil recover after five straight losing sessions.



July WTI oil settled at $68.21/bbl, up $1.48, or 2.2%, moving back toward a 4-year high from earlier in May.



The Federal Reserve said today that U.S. economic activity expanded moderately in late April and early May with few shifts in the pattern of growth.



U.S. oil inventories data will be released this afternoon and tomorrow morning.



