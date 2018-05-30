Company focuses on social purpose, responsibility and creating a world-class workplace for employees

Unum (NYSE: UNM) and its employees in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland contributed more than $12.8 million in corporate and employee contributions and volunteered more than 77,000 hours to charitable organizations in 2017. Beyond giving back, the company's commitment to social responsibility includes helping millions of people gain affordable access to financial protection benefits and creating a world-class workplace for its employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006342/en/

Unum customer David Connor never expected to be in a position where he couldn't work, but a routine task at work altered his life forever. His disability coverage helped provide financial stability while he took time away from work to recover. He's now working again and has returned to his passion surfing. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Unum has always been committed to helping people through difficult times, and that commitment to making a difference also guides our approach to social responsibility," said Rick McKenney, Unum's president and CEO. "We've been around for 170 years, and while a lot has changed in that time, one thing that hasn't is the caring spirit at the heart of who we are."

Unum's recently released 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights the company's focus on social responsibility and support of public education that provide students more opportunities to learn. Other areas of community support include health and wellness, and arts and culture.

Over the years, Unum has been instrumental in creating business-education programs like the Principal Leadership Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.; Maine Development Foundation's Education Leaders Experience in Portland; South High Community School partnership in Worcester, Mass.; and the Midlands Education and Business Alliance in Columbia, S.C. Earlier this year, Unum announced it's investing an additional $1 million in charitable contributions in support of local communities.

Another core component of its social responsibility is creating a world-class workplace for Unum's 10,000 employees. Central to this work environment is an inclusive culture where unique talents, ideas and perspectives of all employees are valued and respected, which ultimately help the company better serve the diverse needs of its customers.

Other workplace initiatives include a multi-year investment into modernizing home office locations to foster collaboration and spark creativity and innovation; minimizing its environmental impact to improve the quality of life for the surrounding communities; and a total rewards benefits package designed to promote wellness, support a healthy work-life balance, and encourage employees to live their best at work and outside of company walls.

"We invest in our people because they're the ones who deliver on our promises every day," McKenney said. "Their dedication to serving others is a hallmark of our culture and will define our legacy for years to come."

ABOUT UNUM

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum's portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017, and provided nearly $7 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006342/en/

Contacts:

Unum Group

Kelly Spencer, 423-294-4508

Kspencer2@unum.com