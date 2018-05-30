NMS Capital Advisors, LLC: NMS Capital Advisors Appoints Justin Drobenaire Chief Compliance Officer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS") a leading global focused investment banking and asset management firm, announced today that Justin Drobenaire has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer expanding the firm's compliance and operations team.

Mr. Drobenaire brings to NMS over twenty years of experience in the financial services sector having served in the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Compliance Department of Charles Schwab & Co. He has served as Chief Compliance Officer for several FINRA member investment banks and broker dealers and SEC registered financial services firms. Additionally, Mr. Droebnaire currently serves at FINRA as an Industry Panel Arbitrator. Mr. Drobenaire also has extensive experience in FinTech consulting serving major and mid-size firms regarding their regulatory and supervisory needs. He holds several FINRA general and principal licenses and a Master of Public Administration in Organizational Management from the University of San Francisco.

Mitch Avnet, CEO of NMS, said, "NMS is truly fortunate to have Justin join our leadership team. Justin's background and expertise fit squarely within NMS' business model and strategic direction. We are excited to have access to Justin's leadership and vision."

Founded by Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Capital Advisors, LLC, is a leading full-service, global-focused investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California offices located throughout the United States. We provide a full array of investment banking and advisory services including debt and equity capital raising for public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border advisory, private equity and hedge fund advisory, valuations and fairness opinions, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Advisory, EB-5 capital advisory, securities brokerage and other strategic advisory services.

Together with our affiliated registered investment advisory firm, NMS Capital Asset Management, Inc., we offer wealth management, alternative investments, insurance and asset management services. NMS Capital Advisors was established in 2006 as a registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.nmsadvisors.com.

SOURCE: NMS Capital Advisors, LLC