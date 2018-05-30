Bahamas Ministry of Tourism: Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference on Grand Bahama, June 2018

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference was officially announced by Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson, during a recent press conference.

The conference, scheduled to be held June 20 to 22 at the Grand Lucayan, was described by Minister Thompson as, "our coming out party" for Blockchain and FinTech. It is anticipated that representatives from 500 companies will converge on Grand Bahama, where investors and entrepreneurs will meet.

Announcing plans for the upcoming conference, the Minister said, "I'm pleased to announce The Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (BBCC) is designed to attract investors, entrepreneurs and service providers and tech companies from all over the world who are focused on making investments, starting and developing companies and building business relationships with blockchain technology.

Further the BBCC will provide The Bahamas, particularly Grand Bahama, with an opportunity to present itself to the world as a jurisdiction that has an established framework, financial and immigration policies that are favourable for technology and FinTech companies that want to incorporate and be domiciled here in The Bahamas."

Some of the topics to be discussed: The Technology Sector of The Bahamas is Open for Business; Why Should We Invest in The Bahamas; A Global Perspective on Regulatory Framework for CryptoCurrency and ICOs; and What Does the Future Look Like for Blockchain, CrytoCurrency and FinTech Solutions.

"We also anticipate that this conference will serve to present Freeport, Grand Bahama as an ideal location to establish offices and global headquarters for new technology companies." Sponsors of the event include Aliv, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, BTC, Cable Bahamas, Grand Bahama Power Company, and GIBC.

"The government also believes that it is critical to not only talk about Grand Bahama and all we have to offer, but to open our doors and welcome the global community to see for themselves and dialogue with the local business community.

Grand Bahama is open for business and we welcome our international business representatives to discover what our island has to offer." He encouraged Bahamian business persons and aspiring entrepreneurs to be a part of the conference. For more information and to register, visit https://www.blockchainbahamasconference.com (https://www.blockchainbahamasconference.com/).

