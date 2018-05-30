As things stand, the White House's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods will only have a "minimal" impact on the US economy, but the risk of an escalation is real, said Oxford Economics. Overnight, following a ten-day truce in negotiations between Beijing and Washington, and right before US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross travelled to Beijing to resume talks, the US administration said that in just over a fortnight it would publish a list of $50bn-worth of Chinese goods that would be subjected to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...