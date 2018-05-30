The "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product, Type, Application Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesion barrier market is projected to reach to USD 806.4 million by 2023 from estimated USD 570.7 million in 2018

Factors such as rising geriatric population, increase in the volume of surgeries and sports related-injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical implications of adhesion are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. However, reluctance among surgeons towards the usgage of adhesion barriers and the stringent regulations resulting in limited technological innovations may challenge market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population

Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries

Increasing Awareness About the Medical Implications of Adhesions

Restraints

Reluctance Towards the Usage of Adhesion Barriers Among Surgeons

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Stringent Regulations Resulting in Limited Technological Innovations

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Product

8 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Formulation

9 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Application

10 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Johnson Johnson

Sanofi

Baxter International

C. R. Bard

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Anika Therapeutics

Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)

FzioMed

MAST Biosurgery

Innocoll Holdings

Betatech Medical

