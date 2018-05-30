The "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product, Type, Application Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The adhesion barrier market is projected to reach to USD 806.4 million by 2023 from estimated USD 570.7 million in 2018
Factors such as rising geriatric population, increase in the volume of surgeries and sports related-injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical implications of adhesion are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. However, reluctance among surgeons towards the usgage of adhesion barriers and the stringent regulations resulting in limited technological innovations may challenge market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Population
- Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries
- Increasing Awareness About the Medical Implications of Adhesions
Restraints
- Reluctance Towards the Usage of Adhesion Barriers Among Surgeons
Opportunities
- Untapped Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Stringent Regulations Resulting in Limited Technological Innovations
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Insights
7 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Product
8 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Formulation
9 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Application
10 Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Johnson Johnson
- Sanofi
- Baxter International
- C. R. Bard
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Anika Therapeutics
- Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)
- FzioMed
- MAST Biosurgery
- Innocoll Holdings
- Betatech Medical
