Capital Art, Inc.: Capital Art to Present at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 6, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / Capital Art, Inc. (OTC PINK: CAPA), a marketer and distributor of vintage iconic pop culture images for the art, editorial and commercial markets, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference being held on June 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Capital Art's CEO Stuart Scheinman is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's Chairman Sam Battistone and CFO Scott Black for one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. They will discuss Capital Art's recently reported first profitable quarter and the company's library of vintage Pop Culture imagery, one of the largest and most diverse collections in the world.

The presentation will be also webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.capitalarts.com.

The LD Micro Invitational Conference is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 230 names presenting to 1,000+ attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Capital Art, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View Capital Art's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CAPA.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Capital Art

Founded in 2004, Capital Art, Inc. acquires and manages Iconic Pop Culture photographic image libraries. It has one of the largest and most diverse collections of vintage Pop Culture imagery in the world, with more than 10 million iconic images that feature the most beloved Hollywood idols, music stars and most iconic figures of the 20th century. The company markets and distributes images for the art, editorial and commercial markets. Capital Art also sells limited editions of its photographs through the company owned gallery and through third party galleries, art consultants and interior decorators. For further information, visit www.capitalart.com.

