sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,368 Euro		-0,013
-3,41 %
WKN: A2DTZC ISIN: CA6882741094 Ticker-Symbol: 0B51 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO METALS INC
OSISKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSISKO METALS INC0,368-3,41 %