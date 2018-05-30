Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - Sunniva Inc. (CSE: SNN) (OTCQX: SNNVF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS"), Canada's largest referral network of medical cannabis patients to Licensed Producers ("LPs") in Canada, is holding an open house for media and the public, today, Wednesday, May 30 at the grand opening of its clinic located at 7900 Anchor Drive in Windsor, Ontario. The facility is one of seven owned and operated patient-centric clinics operating in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.





NHS clinics use a unique triage system that provides an uncompromising standard of care from full-time medical professionals across its clinics. NHS provides consultation, medical cannabis education and an introduction to the products and strains available through LPs across Canada. NHS clinics are staffed by physicians, nurses, educators and patient care representatives on-site.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to cannabis for relief from a broad range of medical conditions," said Dan Vass, President, NHS. "Our clinics allow patients to come in and talk freely and openly with knowledgeable medical professionals who are equipped to recommend the appropriate strain and dose to ensure positive outcomes."

Medicinal cannabis is increasingly recognized and used to safely treat symptoms related to a wide range of ailments.

The NHS Windsor clinic is accepting new patients. Booking is available at www.naturalhealthservices.ca.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets - Canada and California - where we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale. Our vision is to become the lowest cost, highest quality cannabis producer in the markets we serve by building large scale purpose-built current cGMP designed greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, providing better patient and doctor access to cannabis education and sourcing better therapeutic delivery devices. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

Sunniva operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries:

Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS") - NHS owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis under ACMPR. NHS connects patients with safe and effective medical cannabis products through LPs. NHS has in-house physicians and nurse practitioners specializing in the endocannabinoid system providing expert consultation, education, and recommendations for patients. NHS' proprietary technology infrastructure assists physicians, patients and LPs to comply with the rules of Health Canada. NHS has more than 150,000 active medical documents outstanding and 95,000 active patients.

Sunniva Medical Inc. ("SMI") - SMI is building the Sunniva Canada Campus, 740,000 square feet of purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouse facilities in British Columbia. The facility will produce pesticide free products and will convert trim to extracted products such as cannabis oil. The oil can be used for drug delivery formats such as capsules, dissolvable strips, vaporization cartridges, tinctures and creams. As the facility is not complete, revenue and costs are not known, therefore, profitability cannot be assured.

CP Logistics, LLC ("CPL") - Through CPL, Sunniva has commenced construction of the Sunniva California Campus, state-of-the-art, purpose-built greenhouse facilities in Cathedral City, California. The Sunniva California Campus is planned in two phases and has been cGMP designed. Phase 1 is designed to be 325,000-square feet and Phase 2 will be 164,000 square feet. At this facility, it is estimated 30% of all product will be used for higher margin extracted products and all products will be produced free from the pesticides commonly used within today's industry. As the facility is not complete, revenue and costs are not known, therefore, profitability cannot be assured.

Full-Scale Distributors, LLC ("FSD") - FSD, through its brand, Vapor Connoisseur, is a provider of custom, private-label vaporizers and accessories. FSD currently serves the needs of over 80 brands in the North American marketplace. Vapor Connoisseur is recognized for its high quality and innovative vaporization devices. Products are tailored to client needs, ensuring both safety and reliability and FSD will continue to provide these services in coordination with the large supply from both Sunniva Campuses.

For more information please visit: www.sunniva.com

