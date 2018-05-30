

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday surpassed Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) to become the third-most valuable company with a market valuation of $753 billion.



MSFT is currently trading at $98.84, up $0.88 or 0.85%, which gives it a market cap of $759.6 billion. Alphabet is currently trading at $1,067.80, up $7.48 or 0.71%, that gives it a valuation of $744.2 billion.



Shares of Microsoft, which had been on a downward trend for years, has been rising since Satya Nadella took over from Steve Ballmer in 2014 and started focusing on cloud services.



Google, which went public in 2005, had first overtook Microsoft in market cap six years ago. But after forming parent company Alphabet in 2015 it had maintained that lead till this month.



However, over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40 percent, more than five times Alphabet's gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two, according to CNBC.



Microsoft is now the world's third most valuable publicly traded company, behind Apple and Amazon. Alphabet is in fourth position, while Facebook is in fifth.



