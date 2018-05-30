The "Global Business Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.81% during 2018 2023.

The Premium price category of business luggage market accounts for larger market share on the back of higher demand by high income group working population and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the last few years. The premium price category is expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period on the back of new product launches with improved durability and functionality, attractive designs, add on high tech features, increasing disposable income and changing perception of considering Business Luggage as life style products.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global business luggage market in 2018, but the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate resulting in rapid market expansion and growing market share in global business luggage market.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include growing business and working class population, rapid urbanization, growing business tourism spending and rapidly increasing disposable income of expanding middle class income group.

