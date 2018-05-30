

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Wednesday unveiled a new associate education benefit program that will help its employees to earn a college degree.



Walmart, the nation's biggest private employer, expects this new employee benefit program will help them retain those employees.



Walmart has started the program in partnership with Guild Education. Walmart associates will be able to access affordable, high-quality associate's and bachelor's degrees in Business or Supply Chain Management.



Under the program, the associate contribution toward a college degree would be just $1 a day. Walmart will subsidize the cost of tuition, books and fees. The program will be made available to all Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club associates. Degrees will be offered through the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University.



'Investing in the personal and professional success of our associates is vital to Walmart's future success. We know training and learning opportunities empower associates to deliver for customers while growing and advancing in their careers.' said Greg Foran, CEO of Walmart U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX